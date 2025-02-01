Students of Titumir College block road for the third day

Students of Government Titumir College in the capital have blocked the road for the third consecutive day today, demanding the college be upgraded to a university, along with seven other demands.

At around 4:30pm today, Saturday, they blocked the road in front of the college. As a result, traffic on both sides of the Bir Uttam AK Khandkar Road, which connects Mohakhali to Gulshan-1, was halted, causing sufferings to the commuters.

Since Thursday, some students of Titumir College have been on hunger strike in front of the main gate of the campus, making the same demand. According to the latest information, a total of 12 students joined the hunger strike. Six of them, including two who fell ill today, have been admitted to various hospitals in the capital.