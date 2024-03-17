'Violence, pre-poll environment undermined 7 Jan election'
A joint mission of the United States found that the 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh saw less physical and online violence compared to previous elections. Yet, the quality of the election was undermined by incidents of violence, as well as a pre-election environment.
The joint National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI) Technical Assessment Mission (TAM) deployed to Bangladesh to monitor potential electoral violence conditions before, during, and after the country’s 7 January parliamentary elections released its final report on 16 March. This mission follows a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) that NDI and IRI conducted from 8-11 October.
The TAM put forward 28 recommendations to combat violence ahead of future elections to support and strengthen democratic institutions in Bangladesh.
According to a press release published on IRI website, the mission found that the 2024 election period, including the campaign period, election day and immediate aftermath, had less physical and online violence compared to previous election cycles, primarily due to the absence of nationwide partisan competition and the state’s increased focus on election security.
However, the TAM also found that the quality of the January election was undermined by incidents of state, ruling party, and opposition violence, as well as a pre-election environment characterized by increased political polarization, violence among political actors, contracting civic space, and worsening freedoms of expression and association, says the press release.
“This report provides a valuable roadmap for more peaceful elections in Bangladesh’s future,” said Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI’s regional director for the Asia-Pacific.
“Leaders across the sociopolitical spectrum — including political parties, the government, and civil society – have a responsibility to reform the rules, practices, and norms of electoral politics toward nonviolence,” he added.
IRI’s senior director for the Asia-Pacific division Johanna Kao said, “Election violence is a key deterrent of citizen participation. For Bangladesh’s elections to be fully inclusive and participatory, all sides need to prioritize nonviolent politics.”
The NDI-IRI document provides a thematic analysis of different types of election violence and includes recommendations to the Bangladesh Election Commission, the executive and legislative branches of government, political parties, civil society, and other stakeholders based on IRI’s and NDI’s comparative experience, to mitigate the risks of violence in future elections, in the furtherance of international cooperation and with respect for the sovereignty of Bangladesh.
During its stay in Bangladesh, the TAM’s five accredited long-term analysts met with election and government officials, security actors, political party leaders from across the political spectrum, journalists, civil society organisations including those focusing on youth, women, persons with disabilities, and religious minorities, as well as with accredited international observer missions.
IRI and NDI are nonpartisan, nongovernmental organizations that support and strengthen democratic institutions and practices worldwide. The Institutes have collectively observed more than 200 elections in more than 50 countries over the last 30 years.