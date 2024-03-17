'Violence, pre-poll environment undermined 7 Jan election'

A joint mission of the United States found that the 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh saw less physical and online violence compared to previous elections. Yet, the quality of the election was undermined by incidents of violence, as well as a pre-election environment.

The joint National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI) Technical Assessment Mission (TAM) deployed to Bangladesh to monitor potential electoral violence conditions before, during, and after the country’s 7 January parliamentary elections released its final report on 16 March. This mission follows a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) that NDI and IRI conducted from 8-11 October.

The TAM put forward 28 recommendations to combat violence ahead of future elections to support and strengthen democratic institutions in Bangladesh.