More names including mayors, MPs, secretaries being added to freedom fighters' list

Jamuka member and parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs chairman Shahjahan Khan recommended adding the name of Hemayet Uddin from Bauphal of Patuakhali to the gazette at a meeting on 19 July last year. He wrote in the application, “The applicant fought the battle from the camp of the Khalil Force in Madaripur district.”

When asked, Shahjahan Khan said, “I know Hemayet. So, I recommended for him.”

At the same meeting, former minister and lawmaker from Dinajpur Mustafizur Rahman also recommended adding the names of Zahurul Islam and Rafiqul Haque from Fulbari upazila to the gazette. Regarding this, Mustafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Perhaps they are freedom fighters, so I recommended them. But I cannot recall it now.”

Former home minister and Chadpur-4 lawmaker Rafiqul Islam recommended giving Gazi Abdus Sattar from Moheskhali certification as a freedom fighter. The application that was placed at the meeting on 24 October 2022 shows the upazila verification committee rejected his name. Later the application was settled through the appeal committee.

Dhak-16 lawmaker Elias Uddin Mollah made a recommendation that Lutfar Rahman from Bagerhat’s Chitalmari be included in the gazette as a freedom fighter. The lawmaker wrote in the application Lutfar Rahman is deprived of all privileges since he has not been added to the gazette.

Former cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar recommended adding the name of the late Iman Ali, husband of Shahanara Begum from Vangura upazila of Pabna, to the gazette as freedom fighter, and Naogaon-2 lawmaker Shahiduzzaman Sarker placed the application in the Jamuka meeting.

Later it was decided that the name of the late Iman Ali would be included in the gazette.

Former minister, lawmaker and Jamuka member Mosharraf Hossain recommended amending the gazette of Nurul Momin from Chattogram. The lawmaker wrote in the application, “I know him personally.”

Lawmaker and Awami League’s Barishal district unit president Abul Hasnat Abdullah recommended including four persons from Agailjhara upazila in the gazette as freedom fighters. They are Siddiqur Rahman, Sardar Samsul Alam, A Mannan Mollah and A Khaleque Hawladar.

At its meeting, Jamuka said, “The decision to add four freedom fighters of Agailjhara to the gazette was taken under special consideration, but this decision will not be considered as an example in the future.”