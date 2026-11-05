Iran cannot play role in ensuring security of Bangladesh’s fuel transportation: Ambassador
Iran cannot play a direct role in ensuring the security of fuel transportation to Bangladesh or any other country, said Jalil Rahimi jahanabadi, Iran’s ambassador to Bangladesh.
He made the remarks at a press conference held at the Iranian Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Speaking at the press conference, the Iranian Ambassador claimed that Iran had no involvement whatsoever in the attacks taking place in the Strait of Hormuz.
Jalil Rahimi said that, compromise with the United States and Israel meant surrender.
"Iran will not accept surrender in the name of an agreement," he stated.
Warning of the possibility of a third round of conflict involving nuclear attacks, he cautioned that Iran would retaliate if such an attack took place.
The Iranian ambassador also said that even if US President Donald Trump’s party lost the country’s midterm elections, Washington’s policy on Iran would not change.
He believed that the United States would maintain the same position on Iran regardless of the election results.
Meanwhile, the ambassador expressed satisfaction with the attitude of the people of Bangladesh towards the Iran issue.
He said, "Despite various limitations, the Bangladesh Government’s position on this issue is reasonable."
Jalil Rahimi further said that Iran would never have attacked Middle Eastern countries if the United States had not maintained military bases there.