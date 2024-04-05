Police headquarters calls for beefing up security at banks
The police stations have been directed to beef up security measures at public and private banks, financial institutions, and important establishments, in addition to gearing up patrolling and check-posts across the country.
The police headquarters issued the directions on Thursday, following incidents of robbery and abduction at two banks in two upazilas of Bandarban.
A responsible source at the police headquarters and officers-in-charge (OCs) of three police stations confirmed the development.
The OCs from Dhaka and beyond said they have already inspected security arrangements at the banks under their jurisdiction and found various loopholes in the security system.
An OC, who serves at DMP, told Prothom Alo that the DMP headquarters repeatedly instructed them to strengthen security at the banks on Thursday. Later, they inspected the banks and found various shortcomings in the security arrangements, including fielding guards without arms and entrusting them with jobs other than security maintenance.
They talked to the bank managers in this regard and instructed them to take necessary measures to ensure security, he added.
On the condition of anonymity, another OC from Bhola shared his experience of inspection at a bank under his jurisdiction. He found a guard equipped with a firearm on the bank premises. But following conversations revealed that the guard does not know how to fire with the arms in his hand.
Later, the OC informed the bank manager about the issue and instructed him to take necessary measures.
Armed members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) attacked the Ruma branch of Sonali Bank in Bandarban on Tuesday and attempted to rob money from the vaults. However, the attempt did not succeed.
Later, the KNF members looted Tk 1.75 million from Sonali and Krishi Banks in Thanchi upazila of the same district on Wednesday.