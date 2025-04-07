Israel’s brutality in Gaza: Students across country boycott classes, exams

Students of different educational institutions of Bangladesh are observing a strike today, Monday, in protest of Israel's brutality in Gaza, Palestine.

The strike is being observed especially in universities.

Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University are among different institutions that officially suspended today’s classes and examinations.

In response to a global strike titled, “The world stops for Gaza: no work no school until the genocide stops” on 7 April, 2025, Dhaka University students have announced that they will be participating in the movement in solidarity with the people of Gaza.