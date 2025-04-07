Israel’s brutality in Gaza: Students across country boycott classes, exams
Students of different educational institutions of Bangladesh are observing a strike today, Monday, in protest of Israel's brutality in Gaza, Palestine.
The strike is being observed especially in universities.
Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University are among different institutions that officially suspended today’s classes and examinations.
In response to a global strike titled, “The world stops for Gaza: no work no school until the genocide stops” on 7 April, 2025, Dhaka University students have announced that they will be participating in the movement in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
Meanwhile, the DU authorities issued a notice expressing solidarity with the global strike and announced the suspension of academic activities today and closure of offices from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
Jahangirnagar University in a notice announced work abstention in all offices from 10:00am to 12 noon today. All academic activities have aslo been suspended.
Rajshahi University authorities called a solidarity rally at Paris Road on the campus from 11:00am to 12 noon. University teachers, students and officials have been asked to join the programme.
Students of Jagannath University also called a protest rally, alongside boycotting all classes and examinations scheduled for today, under the banner of ‘General students of Jagannath University’.
Jagannath University Teachers Association also expressed solidarity with the student’s and announced ‘no work’ for today, confirmed the association’s General Secretary Raid Uddin.
The association will hold a solidarity rally on the campus at 12 noon.
Students of different schools and colleges have also been closed today without making any official announcement.