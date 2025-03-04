Preparation underway targeting election in Dec: CEC

The government has moved to set up an independent commission to ease the complications over birth registration, NID and passport services.

Replying to queries from journalists on this the matter, CEC Nasir Uddin said the EC delegation presented their opinions at a meeting on Monday and more meetings would he held on this matter. The EC would also place its onions on why they should oversee the NID services, he added.

The CEC believed their opinions would get attention and the government would take no decision hastily.