Preparation underway targeting election in Dec: CEC
Chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said the election commission is taking preparation targeting election in December in accordance with the announcement of the chief adviser.
The CEC made this remarks while replying to queries at the NIrbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon on Monday.
Nasir Uddin commented the election commission should oversee the maintenance of the national identity (NID) card service.
When the CEC’s attention was drawn to holding the national election and the constitutional assembly election simultaneously as proposed by the newly-former National Citizen Party, the CEC said, “The commission is taking preparation to hold the national election."
“Political parties will speak about many issues, the commission cannot get involved in political controversy,” he said adding, “Since the head of government has announced a timeframe - either December or the beginning of 2026 - we are taking preparation to hold election targeting December.”
The government has moved to set up an independent commission to ease the complications over birth registration, NID and passport services.
Replying to queries from journalists on this the matter, CEC Nasir Uddin said the EC delegation presented their opinions at a meeting on Monday and more meetings would he held on this matter. The EC would also place its onions on why they should oversee the NID services, he added.
The CEC believed their opinions would get attention and the government would take no decision hastily.