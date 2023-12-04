Same OCs remain in Dhaka, just in different police stations

In 2014, Mazharul Islam was posted as OC of Kadamtali police station. He is presently the OC at Tejgaon industrial area. He has been in DMP for around 9 years now. He is the general secretary of Bangladesh Police Association.

OC of the Airport police station. Mohammad Yasser Arafat, has been with DMP for over 10 years. Cantonment thana OC, Munshi Sabbir Ahmed, has been with DMP for 10 years, Paltan thana OC Md Salahuddin Miah for 10 years, Kafrul thana OC Farukul Alam for 9 years, Dhanmondi thana OC Parvez Islam for 8 years, the OC of Turag police station Moudut Ahmed for 8 years, Kadamtali thana OC Proloy Kumar Saha for 7 years, Khilkhet thana OC Kazi Shahan Huq for 7 years, Bhasantek thana OC Jan-e Alam Munshi 6 years and Dakkhinkhan thana OC for Siddiqur Rahman for 5 years.

The Sutrapur police station OC Moinul Islam has been in DMP for 4 years, Motijheel OC Abdul Kalam Azad 4 years, Jatrabari OC Mofizul Alam 4 years, Sher-e-Bangla thana OC Utpal Barua 3 years, Gandaria OC Abu Sayeed Al Mamun 3 years, Dakkhinkhan OC Abul Kalam Azad 3 years, Lalbagh OC Helaluddin almost two and a half years, and Uttarkhan OC Abul Kalam for over 2 years.

The OC of Bhatara police station Mainul Islam has been the OC at several thanas in for over 8 years and then was transferred from DMP outside of Dhaka. Recently he has been brought back to DMP and made OC of Bhatara police station.

When asked about the matter, former IGP Nur Mohammad, Sunday night told Prothom Alo that when an OC stays in one area for long, he grows links with the local politicians. As a result, the politicians may received empathy from the OC during the elections. In such cases, senior officials need proper supervision. And the election commission’s order for transferring OCs is a good step.