Visual artists decry killings, ask to stop mass arrest

Visual media artists on Thursday said the brutal manner in which the government repressed the students’ justified movement cannot happen in any civilized democratic society.

The artists hold a rally at Farmgate in the city today. They were scheduled to hold the rally at Manik Mia Avenue in front of the national parliament building at 11:00 am today, but could not go there due to police obstruction.

Later they hold the rally at Farmgate braving rain to protest the ‘government’s stern repressive moves, and students, public being shot dead in the quota reform movement’.

Renowned actor Mosharraf Karim said, "We cannot remain inside our roof after the situation that had emerged in our country. We want peace. We don’t want any bloodshed, firing. We are common people. We want peace."

The artistes chanted slogans decrying the killings, seeking justice, stopping mass arrests, criticizing government and demanding its resignation in front of Ananda Cinema Hall at Farmgate.