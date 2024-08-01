Visual artists decry killings, ask to stop mass arrest
Visual media artists on Thursday said the brutal manner in which the government repressed the students’ justified movement cannot happen in any civilized democratic society.
The artists hold a rally at Farmgate in the city today. They were scheduled to hold the rally at Manik Mia Avenue in front of the national parliament building at 11:00 am today, but could not go there due to police obstruction.
Later they hold the rally at Farmgate braving rain to protest the ‘government’s stern repressive moves, and students, public being shot dead in the quota reform movement’.
Renowned actor Mosharraf Karim said, "We cannot remain inside our roof after the situation that had emerged in our country. We want peace. We don’t want any bloodshed, firing. We are common people. We want peace."
The artistes chanted slogans decrying the killings, seeking justice, stopping mass arrests, criticizing government and demanding its resignation in front of Ananda Cinema Hall at Farmgate.
Actress Azmeri Haque Badhon said, "We are not mentally sound from the very day the shooting started. We express solidarity with the students. We want justice for those who were killed."
Apart from artists and technicians, many common people also joined the programme while a large numbers of policemen were deployed near the venue. However, police did not obstruct the rally later.
Actress Nazia Haque Orsha said killings of so many meritorious souls, so many bloodshed and damage cannot be accepted.
Amitabh Reza Chowdhury said, "We should have stood against this politics, this politics of fear, this politics of state sponsored terrorism, and this practice of shooting. It has become too late."
Among the speakers were Mamunur Rashid, Akram Khan, Piplu R Khan, Reetu Sattar, Armeen Musa, Ashfaque Nipun, Sukarna Shahed and many others. Everyone cut their speeches short because of the rain. They expressed their solidarity with the students.
Director Nurul Alam Atique, Matia Banu Shuku, Redoan Rony, Tanim Noor, Nuhash Humayun, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Adnan Al Rajeev, Sankha Das Gupta, actor Mosharraf Karim, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Iresh Zaker, Siam Ahmed, Nazia Haque Orsha, Zakia Bari Mamo, Shukorno Shahed, Mostafa Monwar, Deepu Imam, Sabila Nur, Probar Ripon, Shamol Mawla and many others were present at the rally.