China objects to maps and information in Bangladesh textbooks

China has raised objections regarding two Bangladeshi textbooks and the map of Asia displayed on the website of the Department of Survey, alleging that Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin have been incorrectly depicted as part of India. They maintain that these territories have historically belonged to China. Beijing further asserted that in addition to this "factual discrepancy", both the textbooks and the survey department’s website have incorrectly portrayed Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate countries instead of recognising them as part of China.

Diplomatic sources informed this reporter that China sent a letter to Bangladesh in the last week of November, requesting corrections to the maps and information presented in the textbooks and on the survey department’s website. Subsequently, discussions took place between the two countries regarding the matter. However, in response to Bangladesh’s request, China has, for the time being, decided not to exert pressure on this issue.