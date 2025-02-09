China objects to maps and information in Bangladesh textbooks
China has raised objections regarding two Bangladeshi textbooks and the map of Asia displayed on the website of the Department of Survey, alleging that Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin have been incorrectly depicted as part of India. They maintain that these territories have historically belonged to China. Beijing further asserted that in addition to this "factual discrepancy", both the textbooks and the survey department’s website have incorrectly portrayed Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate countries instead of recognising them as part of China.
Diplomatic sources informed this reporter that China sent a letter to Bangladesh in the last week of November, requesting corrections to the maps and information presented in the textbooks and on the survey department’s website. Subsequently, discussions took place between the two countries regarding the matter. However, in response to Bangladesh’s request, China has, for the time being, decided not to exert pressure on this issue.
Sources indicate that following China’s objection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs engaged with the Ministry of Education and the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB). The NCTB informed the ministry that the printing process for the new textbooks had already been completed, leaving no opportunity for corrections at this stage. Furthermore, there were questions regarding whether such amendments could be made abruptly. Citing the updated status of the new textbook, Bangladesh requested China not to exert pressure on the matter and assured that it would be addressed in a coordinated manner at a later stage.
Various sources have revealed that the issues China has referred to as “factual discrepancy” or “error” and requested to be corrected, have been printed in this manner for long.
Analysts believe that China has brought this issue to the forefront in light of the changed political landscape following the student-led uprising on 5 August and the heightened tensions in Bangladesh-India relations.
China’s objection
China has raised objections regarding several aspects of the maps and information presented in Bangladeshi textbooks and on the website of the Department of Survey. According to Beijing, the ‘Bangladesh and Global Studies’ textbook for Class 4 in Ebtedayee madrasa contains a map of the Asian region, in which the territorial boundaries between China and India have been inaccurately marked, particularly with regard to Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) and Aksai Chin. Additionally, the ‘Bangladesh and Global Studies’ textbook for students of classes 9 and 10 includes a list of Bangladesh’s export destinations, in which Hong Kong and Taiwan have been incorrectly designated as countries.
Regarding the map displayed on the website of Bangladesh’s Land Survey Department, China asserts that Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) and Aksai Chin have been incorrectly depicted along the China-India border. Furthermore, Taiwan has been referred to as a country, which China considers erroneous.
China’s rationale regarding maps and national boundaries
In presenting its position on the matter, China asserts that the status of Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) and Aksai Chin along the China-India border was settled in ancient times and is indisputable. According to China, its sovereignty over these territories is beyond contention. The delineation of national borders is a fundamental aspect of a country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Therefore, it is essential that a nation’s borders are accurately and comprehensively represented.
Regarding Taiwan, China argues that the One China policy is a fundamental principle of international relations, established through global consensus. It is on this basis that China has developed bilateral relations with various countries, including Bangladesh. China maintains that Taiwan is an inseparable part of its territory and that the Chinese government is the sole legitimate government of the entire country. Consequently, any misleading representation of Taiwan is deemed unacceptable.
Since 1 July, 1997, China has exercised sovereignty over Hong Kong following diplomatic negotiations with the United Kingdom. China asserts that, under the One Country, Two System policy, Hong Kong is designated as a special administrative region. This means that while Hong Kong enjoys a high degree in autonomy, it remains an administrative region of the People’s Republic of China. Therefore, Hong Kong cannot be classified as a separate country.
Request to adhere to the One China policy
In referencing its historical ties with Bangladesh, China has emphasised mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. The two nations have advanced their relationship by upholding each other’s core interests and addressing mutual concerns through understanding and cooperation. Based on this consensus, Bangladesh and China have fostered an excellent, stable and sustainable partnership. Against this backdrop, Beijing expects Bangladesh to adhere to historically settled matter and uphold the One China policy. China argues Bangladesh to take its concerns seriously regarding the aforementioned inaccuracies, ensuring their proper rectification. Additionally, China anticipates that Bangladesh will take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such errors in the future.
However, multiple former senior diplomats of Bangladesh, speaking on condition of anonymity, have stated that they have never previously encountered such objections from China regarding maps. They suggested that, in light of recent border conflicts between China and India, both nations are now taking steps to finalise new maps. Consequently, China appears to be seeking Bangladesh’s recognition of this effort in its representations.
The key question, however, is that this issue primarily concerns China and India and no resolution has been reached between them. Furthermore, Bangladesh, in various contexts, follows internationally recognised methods and institutions when using global maps. Given this, they said, rather than addressing the matter publicly, Bangladesh could discretely communicate to China that there is currently no scope to make such changes in textbooks. Additionally, any future modifications would be undertaken in accordance with internationally recognised procedures.