July mass uprising deaths: How much more suffering to retrieve the bodies
Abul Hossain left his home wearing a yellow jersey, a lungi and shoes. On 5 August, he participated in the student-people's movement in Ashulia. Those who were with him reported that he was placed on a van after being shot. Since then, his wife, Lucky Akter, has searched everywhere for him- morgues of various hospitals, prisons and any possible location where he might be found.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Lucky Akter said, “At first I thought my husband was still alive. However, nearly 25 days after the incident, a video went viral showing bodies piled on a van in front of Ashulia police station. In that video, I saw a man wearing yellow jersey. The moment I saw it, I recognized him immediately. He had left home that day wearing the very jersey.”
After extensive searching, it was discovered that two individuals had been buried at a location in Ashulia. The description provided by Lucky Akter, including the clothing and physical details of her husband, matched one of them. In the meantime, she filed a case at the police station, seeking justice for husband's killing.
Finally, nearly six months later, on 1 February, Ashulia police exhumed two bodies from the cemetery in the Ambagan area of Bogabari. Among them, one was Abul Hossain, 33, husband of Lucky Akter, claimed by her. To confirm the identity, DNA tests will be conducted on both exhumed bodies.
Since their marriage in 2012, Lucky has been living in Ashulia with her husband, who was a day labourer. Now, she moves between her father’s house and her in-law’s home with her two children, aged 11 years and 12 months. Despite clear evidence in the video, Abul Hossain has not been recognised as a martyr in the official gazette since his body was not recovered earlier. As a result, his family has not received any financial assistance. In September last year, his death certificate officially recorded the cause of death as murder.
There are no official statistics on how many families have yet to receive the bodies of their loved ones, like Abul Hossain. Furthermore, unless the family files a case or submits an application for identification, it is not possible to exhume the body or conduct a DNA test without a court order.
To finalise the list of those killed in the movement, the government has established a special cell on the mass uprising. On 10 November, a public notice was issued, requesting families of deceased, missing or unidentified individuals buried as unclaimed bodies to submit applications with proof of identity. However, Muhammad Aslam Molla, a member of the cell, stated that very few such applications have been received from families.
No list of missing or unclaimed bodies
Like Abul Hossain’s family, Md Hasan’s family also searched for him desperately. On 5 August, Hasan left home wearing a white Payjama and Panjabi. After that, there was no trace of him. Hasan worked at an electrical equipment shop in Kaptan Bazar, Dhaka and lived in the Suti Khalpar Balur Maath area of Jatrabari. His father is a farmer in Bhola. Hasan was the eldest of two siblings.
Hasan’s uncle, Nure Alam, searched numerous times at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College but found no sign of his nephew. However, on 12 January, with the assistance of the special cell on the July mass uprising under the anti-discrimination student movement, Nure Alam was able to match Hasan with an unidentified body at the forensic morgue of Dhaka Medical College.
On 10 January, the special cell on the July Mass uprising first revealed information about six unclaimed bodies at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College (under Shahbagh police station). During this process, the cell members also learned about another body from Jatrabari police station stored in the same morgue. This body is now believed to be Hasan’s.
Nure Alam told Prothom Alo last Monday that DNA samples from Hasan’s parents were collected by the CID laboratory 20 days ago for testing, but the results have yet to be released. In his search for Hasan, he even had to pay bribes in multiple places.
Hasan Inam, secretary of the special cell on the July mass uprising formed under the anti-discrimination student movement, told Prothom Alo that it is unacceptable that, even after six months, there is still no complete list of missing individuals or those buried as unclaimed bodies. He further stated that if the government had wanted, it could have compiled a list of the missing alongside the names of the martyrs and the injured.
The family of Muhammad Hridoy, 20, has yet to find his body. In front of Sharif General Hospital in Konabari, Gazipur, a police officer approached Hridoy, placed a gun against his back and pulled the trigger. There is even video footage showing police dragging Hridoy’s body into an alley. However, no further footage exists beyond that point. Since 5 August, his family has been searching for his body.
Due to financial hardship, Hridoy worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Konabari while also studying at Hemnagar Degree College in Tangail. The International Truth Justice Project and Tech Global Institute conducted a forensic analysis of Hridoy’s video footage and produced a documentary. This documentary included the scene of Hridoy being shot, which reignited discussion about his case.
As Hridoy’s body has not been found, his family has not received any financial assistance, unlike the families of other martyrs of the July mass uprising. He has also not been included in the official list of the martyrs. On 26 August, his brother-in law, Md Ibrahim, filed a case at Konabari police station, accusing the police of shooting Hridoy dead and concealing his body.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, Hridoy’s elder sister Ms Jasmine said, “There is a video evidence of the police shooting my brother. His body has not been sent outside Bangladesh. Even if we do not get his full remains, we at least want his bones back."
Demand for body identification
The responsibility for burying unclaimed bodies, as assigned by the City Corporation, lies with Anjuman Mufidul Islam. The organisation has been burying unclaimed bodies at the cemetery adjacent to the Rayerbazar Martyrs’ Memorial.
According to their records, 80 unclaimed bodies were buried at Rayerbazar Cemetery in July and 34 in August. However, it is not possible to determine how many of them died during the movement or was shot.
Relatives, after identifying unclaimed bodies from photographs at Anjuman Mufidul Islam, rush to Rayerbazar Martyrs’ Memorial Cemetery in search of their beloved ones. In block 4, small bamboo sticks are placed at regular intervals to mark the graves of unclaimed bodies, but there are no other identifying markers. Families of those buried as unclaimed bodies have been demanding DNA testing to confirm the identities of their loved ones.
Ahmed Ferdous, head of the Forensic DNA Lab at the Criminal
Investigation Department (CID), has recommended forming a permanent ommission or cell comprising representatives from all relevant agencies to identify missing persons unidentified bodies. He stated that it is difficult for the CID or any single organisation to handle this task alone. He also emphasised the need for an online database to record information on every missing person and unidentified body.