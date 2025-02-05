July mass uprising deaths: How much more suffering to retrieve the bodies

Abul Hossain left his home wearing a yellow jersey, a lungi and shoes. On 5 August, he participated in the student-people's movement in Ashulia. Those who were with him reported that he was placed on a van after being shot. Since then, his wife, Lucky Akter, has searched everywhere for him- morgues of various hospitals, prisons and any possible location where he might be found.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Lucky Akter said, “At first I thought my husband was still alive. However, nearly 25 days after the incident, a video went viral showing bodies piled on a van in front of Ashulia police station. In that video, I saw a man wearing yellow jersey. The moment I saw it, I recognized him immediately. He had left home that day wearing the very jersey.”

After extensive searching, it was discovered that two individuals had been buried at a location in Ashulia. The description provided by Lucky Akter, including the clothing and physical details of her husband, matched one of them. In the meantime, she filed a case at the police station, seeking justice for husband's killing.

Finally, nearly six months later, on 1 February, Ashulia police exhumed two bodies from the cemetery in the Ambagan area of Bogabari. Among them, one was Abul Hossain, 33, husband of Lucky Akter, claimed by her. To confirm the identity, DNA tests will be conducted on both exhumed bodies.