Stone quarry worker allegedly shot by BSF dies

A stone quarry worker who was shot and injured allegedly by the members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Korotoa River at Bagulahagi in Tetulia upazila, died on Sunday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Palash Hossain, 35, son of Abdur Rahman of Bagulahagi village.

Lieutenant colonel Zubayed Hasan, commanding officer of BGB-15, said Palash along with some other Bangladeshi nationals were collecting stones from the Korotoa River at noon.