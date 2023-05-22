Stone quarry worker allegedly shot by BSF dies

A stone quarry worker who was shot and injured allegedly by the members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Korotoa River at Bagulahagi in Tetulia upazila, died on Sunday night, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Palash Hossain, 35, son of Abdur Rahman of Bagulahagi village.
Lieutenant colonel Zubayed Hasan, commanding officer of BGB-15, said Palash along with some other Bangladeshi nationals were collecting stones from the Korotoa River at noon.
At one stage, the BSF members from Gingrich camp opened fire on them, leaving Palash injured.
Later, he was taken to Panchagarh Modern Hospital from where he was sent to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. But later at night, he succumbed to his injuries at the Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.
However, BGB members sent a letter to BSF protesting the incident.