47th BCS: 120 magistrates appointed for preliminary exams

The examination is scheduled for 19 September from 10:00am to 12:00pm at 113 centres across Dhaka.

One executive magistrate will be deployed at each centre, while seven others will be assigned to the control room at the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretariat.

The appointed magistrates are required to attend a briefing seminar at the PSC on 14 September at 11:00am and report to the PSC office at 4:30am on the day of the exam.