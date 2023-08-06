US delegation arrives to know ACC's laws and regulations: ACC secretary

The secretary said this after a meeting with a US delegation led by global anti-corruption coordinator at the US state department Richard Nephew at the ACC office in Segunbagicha on Sunday.

After the meeting, the ACC secretary said the discussion covered not only instructions and cooperation; it also included the matter of mutual information sharing.

"We had a courtesy call today. No election or political issues were discussed. There was a discussion on how to cooperate on money laundering," said the secretary.