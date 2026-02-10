Bangladesh ranks 13th in corruption in 2025, slips one notch despite higher score

Although Bangladesh’s score improved by one point compared to the previous year, its overall position in the global ranking slipped by one place.

In 2024, Bangladesh ranked 14th on the list of the most corrupt countries.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) released the CPI 2025 at a press conference held at its office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman presented the findings, which reflect the prevailing state of corruption in the country.