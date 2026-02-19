Govt must exercise fiscal restraint: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), has advised the new government to maintain restraint in financial management.

He said the government currently has no scope to take populist measures and must implement austerity in the budget. If austerity is not possible, it must at least demonstrate fiscal restraint.

He made the remarks today, Thursday, at a media briefing titled ‘Starting Point of the New Government: An Economic Review’, organised by the Citizen’s Platform at BRAC Centre Inn in Mohakhali area of the capita.

CPD distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman also spoke at the event while, CPD additional director (research) Towfiqul Islam Khan presented the keynote paper.