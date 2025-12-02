3 Bangladeshis rescued after Cyclone Ditwah floods Sri Lanka

Over 150 people including three Bangladeshi nationals were rescued in a series of joint operations now underway in Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah triggered severe flooding and large-scale disruptions in the island nation.

In coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured.