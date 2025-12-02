3 Bangladeshis rescued after Cyclone Ditwah floods Sri Lanka
Over 150 people including three Bangladeshi nationals were rescued in a series of joint operations now underway in Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah triggered severe flooding and large-scale disruptions in the island nation.
In coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured.
Rescued persons included nationals of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia and Pakistan.
Of them, three are Bangladesh nationals, a senior official told UNB.
In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on 28 November to provide urgent Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support to their closest maritime neighbour.