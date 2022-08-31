HC orders removal of ‘fake news’ from Facebook, YouTube

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to remove six ‘fake’ news stories and video links containing provocative content that is creating unrest in public life from Facebook and YouTube, along with steps to stop the spread of such content, reoirts news agency UNB.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order after hearing a writ petition regarding the issue.

Two government bodies, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and the Digital Security Agency, were asked to submit a report within two weeks in this regard.