EC fully independent in conducting election: PM Hasina

According to Karim, during the meeting, they discussed different issues including election, Rohingya, Bangladesh's economic development, Covid-19 pandemic and post-Covid situation.

About the next general election, the prime minister said Bangladesh follows the Westminster-type democracy.

"Our main goal is the welfare of the people," she said.

Regarding the freedom of expression, Sheikh Hasina said the media enjoys total freedom here.

Once there was only one television channel in the country but her government opened television channels for the private sector, she said.