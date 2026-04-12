Widely discussed police officer Kohinoor Mia granted retrospective promotion

Kohinoor Mia, who served as a Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the western division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), had been removed from service on 22 February 2011 during the tenure of the Awami League government.

In a subsequent notification issued on 9 March 2026, the Home Ministry said the earlier dismissal order had been revoked.

The gazette noted that he had been awarded the major penalty of dismissal in two departmental cases. However, in two criminal cases filed over the same allegations, the courts acquitted him of all charges.

It further said that following a review petition, the President approved the reconsideration of the penalty, leading to the cancellation of the dismissal order. His period out of service will now be counted as active duty, and he will receive all arrears of salary, allowances, and other benefits in accordance with the rules.

The order takes immediate effect, the notification added.