‘Kilo Flight’ fighter Group Captain Shamsul Alam Bir Uttam dies

Group Captain Shamsul breathed his last at 4:47 pm at the capital’s Evercare Hospital, according to the Inter Service Public Relations Directorate.

He was born in 1947 in Patuakhali district. In 1964, after completing his education in Dhaka, he joined the then Pakistan Air Force Academy in Risalpur in 1964 and was commissioned in the GD (P) branch.

On 3 June, 1971, he deserted his post in West Pakistan and came to Dhaka to join the Liberation War. But he was arrested immediately after his arrival at Dhaka airport as the Pakistan law enforcers realised he would join the Liberation War.