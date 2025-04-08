EC plans to announce election action plan by July
The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to hold the next national elections in December. As part of this effort, the constitutional body plans to announce the action plan for the 13th national parliamentary elections between June and July, following the completion of primary preparations.
The EC is constitutionally mandated to organise national elections and determine the election date. However, following the fall of the Awami League government amid the student-led mass uprising, the timing of the next parliamentary polls largely depends on a consensus between the interim government and political parties. Interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has reiterated on multiple occasions that elections will be held sometime between December 2025 and June 2026.
According to EC sources, preparations are underway to hold the election in December, and a draft action plan has already been prepared. Although the action plan did not fix a specific election date, the Commission is advancing its preparatory work. Officials believe that the reform process and efforts to build national consensus will take clearer shape by June, making it easier to announce a detailed action plan.
EC officials said that major preparations for the general elections include: updating the voter list with photographs, redefining parliamentary constituency boundaries, identifying polling stations, procuring election materials, recruiting and training election officials, registering new political parties, and accrediting local observer organisations. Some of these tasks must be completed before the election schedule is formally announced, while others will follow afterward.
In addition, the EC plans to hold dialogue sessions with registered political parties and other stakeholders prior to the election, although the date for this dialogue has not yet been set.
Besides the Commission’s own preparations, the cooperation of law enforcement and public administration is critical to the election process. The law and order situation will need to stabilise before polls can be held. Notably, the police force has not yet returned to full functionality following the unrest after 5 August.
Sources within the EC say informal communications have already taken place with senior police officials to assess manpower availability. The police have expressed confidence that they will be fully operational if elections are held in December. The EC also expects that both the police and civil administration will be in a stable condition by then.
Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarker told Prothom Alo on Monday that the EC is working with December as the target date. In that case, all necessary preparations must be completed by October. “We have already started preparations. A draft action plan has been prepared, and we hope to announce the final election action plan by June or July,” he said.
Voter list and constituency delimitation
One of the most critical preparatory tasks ahead of the national elections is the preparation of the voter list and the redrawing of parliamentary constituency boundaries. The responsibility of preparing the voter list lies with the Election Commission (EC) under the Constitution.
According to the Voter List Act, the EC updates the list annually between 2 January and 2 March. Additionally, the EC has the authority to amend the list at any time if necessary.
The final voter list, with updated data for 2024, was published on 2 March. The updating process for the current year is also underway. As part of this process, EC officials have gone door to door to collect updated information. The voter registration drive is now nearing completion.
Through the door-to-door effort, information on more than six million eligible voters has been collected. At the same time, data has also been gathered to remove the names of over two million deceased voters from the registry. The EC expects to complete the entire voter list update process by June next year.
However, as per existing law, any updated information will only be officially incorporated into the voter list on 2 March of the following year. If the elections are held before that date, the law may need to be amended to include individuals who have recently become eligible to vote.
Determining the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies is also a constitutional responsibility of the EC. The boundaries for all 300 seats have already been demarcated. Under the law, the EC has the authority to redraw these boundaries after the publication of a census and before any national election, if deemed necessary.
EC sources said that the commission believes it is essential to redraw the boundaries of several constituencies before the upcoming election. A new census has been conducted, and there are complications involving a number of seats that warrant adjustment. However, the demarcation process is time consuming and has hit a legal snag.
A printing error in a section of the current delimitation law restricts the EC’s ability to make significant changes. As a result, the EC has submitted a proposal to the Law Ministry to correct the error and amend the legislation. So far, however, the Advisory Council has not approved the proposal.
Meanwhile, the Electoral Reforms Commission has also submitted a draft law regarding the delimitation of parliamentary seats. But no final decision has been made on that proposal either. In this context, the entire issue of constituency delimitation remains stalled.
On this matter, Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarker told reporters at the EC headquarters on Monday that if the government amends the relevant law, the commission will act accordingly. Otherwise, the next election will be held using the current constituency boundaries.
More to follow...