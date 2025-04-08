EC plans to announce election action plan by July

EC officials said that major preparations for the general elections include: updating the voter list with photographs, redefining parliamentary constituency boundaries, identifying polling stations, procuring election materials, recruiting and training election officials, registering new political parties, and accrediting local observer organisations. Some of these tasks must be completed before the election schedule is formally announced, while others will follow afterward.

In addition, the EC plans to hold dialogue sessions with registered political parties and other stakeholders prior to the election, although the date for this dialogue has not yet been set.

Besides the Commission’s own preparations, the cooperation of law enforcement and public administration is critical to the election process. The law and order situation will need to stabilise before polls can be held. Notably, the police force has not yet returned to full functionality following the unrest after 5 August.

Sources within the EC say informal communications have already taken place with senior police officials to assess manpower availability. The police have expressed confidence that they will be fully operational if elections are held in December. The EC also expects that both the police and civil administration will be in a stable condition by then.

Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarker told Prothom Alo on Monday that the EC is working with December as the target date. In that case, all necessary preparations must be completed by October. “We have already started preparations. A draft action plan has been prepared, and we hope to announce the final election action plan by June or July,” he said.