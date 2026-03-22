Resolution in US Congress seeking recognition of 1971 genocide in Bangladesh

A resolution has been introduced in the United States House of Representatives calling for the recognition of the genocide committed in Bangladesh in 1971.

The resolution highlights atrocities such as mass killings, rape, and displacement, and calls for holding perpetrators accountable as well as ensuring the protection of religious minorities.

The resolution was tabled last Friday (20 March) by Congressman Greg Landsman and has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

According to the resolution, in August 1947, British rule in India ended, leading to the creation of two independent sovereign states: India and Pakistan. Pakistan consisted of West Pakistan and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), then known as East Bengal.

The ruling elite of Pakistan was largely composed of Punjabi West Pakistanis, who concentrated the country’s resources and development efforts in West Pakistan.

Documents show that ‘West Pakistani officials harbored well-documented anti-Bengali sentiment, considering Bengalis to be a lesser people.’

In the 1970 national elections, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a parliamentary majority on a platform advocating autonomy for East Pakistan.

Talks on forming a government between then Pakistani President General Agha Mohammad Yahya Khan, Pakistan People’s Party leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman failed.