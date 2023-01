A 35-year-old college teacher was killed and his wife injured when a tire of a speeding truck exploded in the Siddhirganj area of Narayanganj on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Jasimuddin Jasim, 35, a lecturer at Mirpur University College, from Faridpur’s Alfadanga.

The victim’s wife Zubaida Sharmin, 22, is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College (DHMC) Hospital, said Bacchu Mia, inspector of the DMCH police outpost.