Body of Bangladeshi student Bristy, murdered in Florida arrives home

The body of Bangladeshi student Nahida Sultana Bristy, who was brutally murdered in the US state of Florida, has arrived in Dhaka.

The aircraft carrying Bristy’s body landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 9:00 am (Bangladesh time) today, Saturday.

At around 10:00 am, the ambulance carrying her body left the airport’s cargo village area. At the time, Bristy’s parents, family members and relatives were overcome with grief.