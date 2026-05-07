First janaza for Nahida Bristy held in Florida

The first namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) for Bangladeshi student Nahida Sultana Bristy, who was killed in the US state of Florida, has been held. Bristy’s funeral prayer took place in Tampa at 2:00 pm local time yesterday, Wednesday. Many students and teachers from the University of South Florida, along with members of the Bangladeshi community, attended the prayer.

A representative from the Bangladesh Consulate in Miami was also present at the funeral prayer. Golam Mortoza, press wing minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, shared the information in a Facebook post yesterday.