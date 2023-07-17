No legal bar in executing killers of prof Taher: Deputy attorney general

Deputy attorney general (DAG) Nowroj Mohammad Russel Chowdhury on Monday said there is no legal bar in carrying out the execution of two convicted killers of Rajshahi University professor S Taher Ahmed, reports BSS.

The state counsel said these as the High Court today dismissed a writ petition filed by convict Jahangir Alam for staying his execution.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty and Justice Md Ali Reza passed the order after holding hearing on the plea.