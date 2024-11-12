ICT chief prosecutor writes to IGP over Interpol red notice for Sheikh Hasina, others
Chief Prosecutor of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) advocate Md Tajul Islam has written to IGP Md Moinul Islam to take initiatives to issue red notice through Interpol to bring back former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives.
The chief prosecutor sent a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard on Tuesday, sources at the tribunal said.
On 10 November, law adviser Prof Asif Nazrul said red notices will be issued soon through the Interpol against the fugitive accused including Sheikh Hasina involved with the July-August killing.
He said fugitive fascist elements, regardless of where they may be in the world, will be held and brought to justice.
He assured that the government would put it maximum effort to ensure these people are returned to face trial.
Asif Nazrul alleged that Awami League lodged baseless complaints against the government to the International Crimes Tribunal in Netherlands' Hague to tarnish the image of the country.
Earlier on 17 October, a three member ICT bench led by its Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumdar issued arrest warrants for 46 accused including Sheikh Hasina and former minister Obaidul Quader in separate cases.