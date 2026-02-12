EU election observer chief hopes voter enthusiasm lasts all day

Ivars Ijabs, head of the European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission, said, “Until noon, we have observed significant enthusiasm among voters. We hope this energy continues through the afternoon.”

He made these remarks on Thursday after visiting the Curzon Hall at Dhaka University to monitor polling during the 13th national parliamentary election.

The EU mission chief, along with colleagues, had earlier visited the Siddheswari Girls’ College polling station on Bailey Road, Dhaka, shortly after voting began at 7:30 am.

“We expect a participatory and credible election,” Ijabs said. He added that they are receiving online reports and information from observers deployed across the country.