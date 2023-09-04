Draft of Ansar Battalion Act, 2023 gets final nod

The cabinet on Monday gave the final approval to the draft of Ansar Battalion Act, 2023, keeping death penalty as the maximum punishment for different crimes including mutiny and provocation for rebellion, UNB reports.

The approval came from the cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the city.

According to the proposed law, there will be two courts for the trials of internal crimes of Ansar battalion members. One is ‘Summery Ansar Battalion Court’ to be headed by an additional director and the other is ‘Special Ansar Battalion Court’ to be headed by the director general, said cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters at Bangladesh secretariat on Monday.