ACC prosecutes Regent chairman Shahed, four others

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against Regent Hospital chairman Mohammad Shahed and four others for issuing fake COVID-19 test certificates, reports UNB.
ACC deputy director Md Farid Ahmed Patwari filed the case.
Others accused are former director (hospital and clinics) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Aminul Hasan, deputy director (hospital-1) Md Yunus Ali, assistant director (hospital-1) Md Shafiur Rahman and research officer Md Didarul Islam.
According to case statement, the accused embezzled Tk 13.7 million by issuing fake COVID-19 test certificates from the Regent Hospital.
On 7 July, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sealed off the head office of Regent Group and its hospital in the city's Uttara after they were found involved in issuing fake test certificates and collecting money from COVID-19 patients.
Shahed went into hiding after the incident but was later arrested on 15 July from Shakhra Komorpur border in Debhata upazila of Satkhira.