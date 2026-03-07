Family card to be introduced to ensure women’s empowerment

The BNP government is set to introduce a “Family Card” programme to ensure women’s empowerment. The authorities will distribute the card on a pilot basis from 10 March, with plans to gradually provide it to all families across the country.

The initiative has generated considerable public interest, as people in the country have endured prolonged economic hardship.

There was a major shakeup during the covid-19 pandemic, when many people lost their jobs and poverty increased.

Before the economy could fully recover from the pandemic, the Russia–Ukraine war began, which further affected the national economy. As a result, the prices of many essential commodities rose significantly.