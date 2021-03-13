Access to information stressed to fight hate speech, misinformation

Speakers at a consultation meeting on Saturday voiced concern over the misuse of the Digital Security Act, pervasive hate speeches, both online and offline, against women, as well as religious and ethnic minority communities.

The speakers emphasised the need to make the Right to Information Act effective to check the spread of false information saying citizens in the country are not fully aware of the act.

The consultation meeting titled ‘Countering hate speech, misinformation and strengthening access to information’ was organised at a city hotel by VOICE, a research and advocacy organisation with the support of UNDP Human Rights Programme.

The speakers said that speeches by some Islamic clerics in waz mahfils and other religious gatherings demean and humiliate women but they rarely face any action for delivering such speeches.