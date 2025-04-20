Youth critically injured after being shot in Hatirjheel

A youth, said to be a leader of Jubo Dal, sustained critical injuries after being shot by unidentified assailants in the capital’s Hatirjheel area late Saturday night.

The victim, Arif Sardar, 35, is a member of the Ward-36 unit of Jubo Dal.

He hails from Hogla Balikandi village in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district and currently resides at a rented house in Demra Staff Quarters.

The attack took place around midnight in Morol Goli area of Hatirjheel.