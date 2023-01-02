Road crash kills Jashore university student among three

The deceased were identified as Farzana Nasrin Sumi, 21, a third-year student of petroleum and mining engineering department at JUST, and Zohra Khatun, 45, of Sadar upazila.
Another person killed in the accident is the van driver, who could not immediately be identified.
Injured Amzad Ali, husband of Zohra, and Motasin Billah, 21, a student of physical education and sports science department at JUST, are undergoing treatment at Jashore General Hospital.
Amzad said the accident occurred in the afternoon as they were returning home from Jashore General Hospital in the van along with others.
When they reached near the Amin Brick Kiln at around 4:15 pm, a Jashore-bound speeding truck of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) hit their vehicle, killing three people on the spot, he added.
Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model police station, said they seized the truck but its driver and helper managed to flee the spot.