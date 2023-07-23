2 dead in bus-truck collision on Dhaka-Natore highway

An accident occurred on the Dhaka-Natore highway in Baraigram upazila of Natore, resulting in loss of two lives, one of whom was the bus driver, UNB reports.
Additionally, ten people sustained injuries in the collision between a passenger bus and a truck, and they were taken to different hospitals, including Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. As of now, the identities of the deceased have not been known.
Monir Hossain, sub-inspector of Jhalmolia Highway Police Station, said the accident happened around 1 am when a Dhaka-bound bus from Chapainawabganj collided with a truck heading from the opposite direction in Khejurtal area of the upazila, leaving the bus driver and another person dead on the spot and 10 others injured.
On information, members of police and Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the injured were sent to several hospitals.
The bus passengers were residents of different areas of Chapainawabganj, the police officer added.