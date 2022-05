Thirteen industrial police members were injured as a police van carrying them was hit by a bus near Sagorika area in the port city on Saturday, reports UNB.

The injured were identified as Shamim Hossain, 22, Jashim, 23, Rimi, 22, Manik, 24, Salauddin, 22, Shaikat, 22, Mahabul, 26, Shajib, 21, Jannat, 22, Rumpa, 21, Masud, 23, Md Jashim, 23 and Uinpre, 22,

Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pahartali police station in Chattogram, confirmed the matter to newspersons.