17 prisoners, 2 cops injured as bus hits prison van in Keraniganj

A speeding bus lost control and hit a prison van, leaving 17 prisoners and two cops injured in front of Keraniganj Central Jail in Dhaka, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 7:30pm on Monday at Rajendrapur on Dhaka-Mawa highway when the prison van changed its lane to enter the jail premises, said Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Dakshin Keraniganj police station, reports UNB.