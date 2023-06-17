Lightning strike kills fisherman in Kishoreganj

A 25-year-old fisherman dies and another injured as lightning struck them Friday night when they were catching fish at Nurpur Haor in Ashtagram upazila of Kishoreganj district.

The deceased is Babul Mia, son of Malek Mia of Nurpur Sharifkanda village while the injured is Mannan Mia, 23, son of Ismail Mia.

Ali Mohammad Rashed, officer-in-charge of Ashtagram police station, said lightning struck Babul and Mannan while they were catching fish at the haor amid rain and strong wind around 7:30 pm yesterday evening. Babul died on the spot and Mannan was injured.

Mannan was sent to a local hospital.