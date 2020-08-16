2 HSC examinees killed in Savar road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

Two examinees of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) were killed after a bus hit a motorcycle on Dhaka-Aricha Highway at Srirampur in Dhamrai upazila of Savar on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Sajib, son of Sagar Ali and Rashedul Islam, 20, son of Altab Hossain of the upazila.

Advertisement

Manirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Manikganj Golra Highway Police, said the accident took place in the morning when the Patuaria-bound bus of ‘Sakura Paribahan’ hit the motorbike carrying the two students, leaving them dead on the spot.

Traffic movement on the road remained halted for sometimes following the accident.

Police seized the bus but could not arrest anyone.

More News

Man, grandson killed in Chattogram slum fire

Firefighters along with locals looking for casualties after dousing the blaze at a Chattogram slum on 14 August, 2020.

Sylhet road accident toll rises to 6

Sylhet road accident toll rises to 6

Sylhet road crash kills four

Sylhet road crash kills four

Garments factory lift collapse injures 15 workers

Garments factory lift collapse injures 15 workers