2 killed, 2 injured in Madaripur accident

The injured are Litu Haldar and Swapan Haldar, they are currently undergoing treatment at Madaripur Sadar Hospital.
According to witnesses the incident happened when a rickshaw-van carrying the four passengers collided head-on with a moving bus of Eagle Paribahan on the Dhaka-Barisal highway at around 10:00 am.
Shukhur and Amir died on the spot while Litu and Swapan were immediately rushed to the medical facility by the locals.
Enraged by the incident, the relatives of the deceased and the locals blocked the highway for hours and vandalized several vehicles.
Confirming the matter, Dasar Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Hasanuzzaman said, “We went to the spot and rescued the injured with the help of locals and sent them to the hospital.”
The body of the deceased rickshaw-driver, Shukur Ali, was immediately taken home by his relatives and the other body was sent to Madaripur Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added