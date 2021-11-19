2 killed, 8 injured in separate road accidents in Dinajpur

The first accident occurred when a speeding truck hit a rickshaw on the Dinajpur-Fhulbari Highway in the Pachbarirhat area of Fulbari upazila in the early hours.
While Narayon died on the spot, Shasodhor Roy succumbed to his injuries at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim hospital around 9:30am.
The eight people were injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in the Shibkuri area of Amtoli later in the morning.
Of them, five injured were admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College, said the officer in charge of Chirirbandar police station.