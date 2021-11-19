Accident

2 killed, 8 injured in separate road accidents in Dinajpur

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two persons were killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in Dinajpur on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Narayon Chandra Roy, son of Khokaram Roy of Chakarampur village, and Shasodhor Babu Roy of the area.

The first accident occurred when a speeding truck hit a rickshaw on the Dinajpur-Fhulbari Highway in the Pachbarirhat area of Fulbari upazila in the early hours.

While Narayon died on the spot, Shasodhor Roy succumbed to his injuries at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim hospital around 9:30am.

The eight people were injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in the Shibkuri area of Amtoli later in the morning.

Of them, five injured were admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College, said the officer in charge of Chirirbandar police station.

