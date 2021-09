Two people were killed and four others injured as a bus collided with a battery-run autorickshaw at the Jhopgari area on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway as it crosses Bogura early Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Anowara Begum, 45, and Hamidun Begum, 55, both from Namabala village of Shakharia union under Bogura Sadar upazila.

Locals said the accident occurred when an autorickshaw collided head-on with a Rangpur-bound bus on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway at the Jhopgari area at around 8:00am.