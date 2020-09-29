2 killed in Satkhira road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo
Two persons were killed and three others injured following a collision between a motorbike and a pick-up van on Satkhira-Jashore highway in Madhabkathi area on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Rakibur Rahman, 24, son of Mofabbar Ali and Mukhlesur Rahman, son of Amjad Ali, residents of Satkhira district town.

Mostafizur Rahman, sub-inspector of Satkhira Sadar police station, said that the accident took place around 10:00am when the van hit the motorcycle, leaving two motorcyclists dead on the spot and three others injured.

On information, police recovered the bodies.

They also seized the pick-up van.

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

