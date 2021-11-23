2 madrasah students killed, 6 injured

All of the injured were students and teachers from the same madrasah. They are currently undergoing treatment at Joypurhat Modern District Hospital.
Joypurhat sadar police station officer-in-charge Alamgir Jahan said around evening on Monday some students were returning to the madrasah in an auto-van after collecting donations from different villages.
A speeding truck from the opposite side collided with the auto-van near the Kenduli area, leaving Zihad dead on the spot, said the OC.
Fire service officials rescued the seven others injured and admitted them to the district hospital.
Abdullah was referred to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College for more advanced treatment, but died on the way there.
The truck driver was detained with the truck in this regard, said OC Alamgir.