Accident

2 madrasah students killed, 6 injured

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two madrasah students were killed and six more sustained injuries as a speeding truck collided with an auto-van in Kenduli area of Joypurhat sadar upazila on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Zihad, 10, and Abdullah, 9, both students of Shailotti Hafizia Madrasah in Panchbibi upazila.

Advertisement
Advertisement

All of the injured were students and teachers from the same madrasah. They are currently undergoing treatment at Joypurhat Modern District Hospital.

Joypurhat sadar police station officer-in-charge Alamgir Jahan said around evening on Monday some students were returning to the madrasah in an auto-van after collecting donations from different villages.

Advertisement

A speeding truck from the opposite side collided with the auto-van near the Kenduli area, leaving Zihad dead on the spot, said the OC.

Fire service officials rescued the seven others injured and admitted them to the district hospital.

Abdullah was referred to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College for more advanced treatment, but died on the way there.

The truck driver was detained with the truck in this regard, said OC Alamgir.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement