Motorcyclist hit by bus in Narayanganj dies

A young motorcyclist named Murad Mridha, aged 22 and a student at Mohammadpur Central College, lost his life after being struck by a bus. He was undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, UNB reports.

According to Monir Mridha, the father of the deceased, Murad had left home in the morning and mentioned that he would return in the afternoon. However, he did not specify his destination. It was only later that Monir came to know about the motorcycle accident.