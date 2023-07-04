Motorcyclist hit by bus in Narayanganj dies

A young motorcyclist named Murad Mridha, aged 22 and a student at Mohammadpur Central College, lost his life after being struck by a bus. He was undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, UNB reports.
According to Monir Mridha, the father of the deceased, Murad had left home in the morning and mentioned that he would return in the afternoon. However, he did not specify his destination. It was only later that Monir came to know about the motorcycle accident.
The incident took place in Banty village, located in Narayanganj’s Araihazar upazila. Unfortunately, the exact details surrounding the accident are not immediately available.
According to witnesses, Mridha was initially taken to a local hospital in Araihazar upazila. From there, he was taken to US-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Later, Mridha was transferred to the emergency department of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 8:30pm where doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.