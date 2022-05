A young man was killed after his bike veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Monday night, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Billal Khandakar, 22, son of Yusuf Miah of Sadar upazila. His friend, Tamal, 30, president of Nasirnagar Government College Chhatra League, has been hospitalised.