Driver's exhaustion lead to accident

Zahid Hasan (40) joined transport company Emad Paribahan as a driver about seven months ago. Buses of this company travel from Khulna, Pirojpur and Satkhira to capital Dhaka.

Drivers of this transport company have to drive almost non-stop. Zahid Hasan too had to drive in a tired and sleep-deprived condition. He seldom had time to rest. And the result of that was seen Sunday morning.

Driver Zahid Hasan left for Dhaka with the Emad Paribahan bus from Khulna early Sunday. His bus hurtled off the Padma Bridge expressway in Kutubpur under Shibpur upazila of Madaripur, killing 19 people including himself.

The death count was so high because the driver was speeding and exhausted, said the highway police. Zahid Hasan’s son also confirmed that his father was tired after nonstop driving.

Local administration has handed over bodies of those 19 people, killed in the accident, to their families.