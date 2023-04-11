Road accidents killed 415 in March: BRTA

As many as 415 deaths were reported from 387 road crashes across the country in March while 688 were injured during the same period, BSS reports.
“A total of 303 deaths were recorded from 308 road accidents in February in the country while January saw 333 deaths from 322 road accidents,” an official release of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) said today.
The release said 135 were killed in 117 road accidents in Dhaka division, 104 killed in 87 road crashes in Chattogram division, 54 killed in 52 road accidents in Rajshahi division, 33 killed in 37 road accidents in Khulna division, 22 killed in 18 road accidents in Barishal division, 12 killed in 19 road accidents in Mymensingh while 30 deaths were reported from 36 road crashes in Rangpur division.