10 injured after 3 vehicles collide on expressway in Munshiganj

At least 10 people have been injured after three vehicles including a passenger bus and a truck collide on the expressway in Sreenagar of Munshiganj on Monday morning.

The accident took place around 7:30am near the Sreenagar ferry ghat.

Local residents and eyewitnesses said that there was a dense fog from early morning, severely limiting visibility.

A pickup van was travelling towards Dhaka on the expressway and reached the Sreenagar ferry ghat at approximately 7:30am.

In the thick fog, a covered van hit a pickup van. Subsequently, a bus of Emad Paribahan collided with the covered van. As a result, the front parts of the three vehicles were severely damaged.