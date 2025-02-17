10 injured after 3 vehicles collide on expressway in Munshiganj
At least 10 people have been injured after three vehicles including a passenger bus and a truck collide on the expressway in Sreenagar of Munshiganj on Monday morning.
The accident took place around 7:30am near the Sreenagar ferry ghat.
Local residents and eyewitnesses said that there was a dense fog from early morning, severely limiting visibility.
A pickup van was travelling towards Dhaka on the expressway and reached the Sreenagar ferry ghat at approximately 7:30am.
In the thick fog, a covered van hit a pickup van. Subsequently, a bus of Emad Paribahan collided with the covered van. As a result, the front parts of the three vehicles were severely damaged.
The assistant of the driver of the pickup van and several passengers of the bus were injured. Immediately following the accident, the fire service and highway police arrived at the scene and rescued the injured individuals.
The officer-in-charge of Hasara highway police station, Abdul Kader Zilani, said that the accident occurred due to the dense fog.
Upon receiving the report, the police promptly arrived at the scene. The assistant of the driver of the pickup van and 10 to 12 passengers of the bus were injured.
They were rescued and sent to the Sreenagar health complex and other hospitals for treatment.
Fortunately, there were no fatalities in the incident. However, the assistant of the driver of the pickup van sustained serious injuries. Efforts are underway to clear the vehicles from the road and the vehicles are being seized and transported to the Hasara highway police station.